7 people shot one fatally at New York park

Updated on: 30 July,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Rochester
Agencies |

The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of family, Bello said

Police investigate the crime scenes in Rochester Park. Pic/X

One person is dead and at least six others were injured following a mass shooting late Sunday at a park in upstate New York. Rochester police said they responded to Maplewood Park around 6.20 pm to a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.


An adult in their 20s was killed, another person suffered a life threatening injury and five people were hospitalised with minor injuries, Capt. Greg Bello said. The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of family, Bello said. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


