800 prisoners freed in Harare

Updated on: 21 May,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Harare
About 800 prisoners were released Friday from the Central Prison and Chikurubi Maximum Prison in the capital, Harare.

Zimbabwe has begun releasing more than 4,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty that authorities say will help ease congestion in some overcrowded jails.


About 800 prisoners were released Friday from the Central Prison and Chikurubi Maximum Prison in the capital, Harare.



Jails in other parts of the country began releasing prisoners who qualified for the amnesty on Thursday, said Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokeswoman Meya Khanyezi.


She said the amnesty would “go a long way in reducing the prison population.” Zimbabwe’s prisons have a capacity of 17,000 but hold more than 20,000 inmates.

