Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
Malaika Arora's father, Anil, dies by suicide; reason unknown
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > 911 Remembrance Day The attacks on Twin Towers Pentagon redefined global politics

9/11 Remembrance Day: The attacks on Twin Towers, Pentagon redefined global politics

Updated on: 11 September,2024 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As we commemorate the 9/11 Remembrance Day, a look at how the attacks marked a pivotal moment in global politics and diplomacy, and reshaped international relations by transforming the global landscape in profound ways

9/11 Remembrance Day: The attacks on Twin Towers, Pentagon redefined global politics

File pic

Listen to this article
9/11 Remembrance Day: The attacks on Twin Towers, Pentagon redefined global politics
x
00:00

As we commemorate the 9/11 Remembrance Day, a look at how the attacks marked a pivotal moment in global politics and diplomacy, and reshaped international relations by transforming the global landscape in profound ways. The catastrophic events of September 11, 2001, prompted an immediate and intense international response, redefining international relations and the concept of war itself.


On the 9/11 Remembrance Day, let's take a look at the some of the most significant shifts in global politics.



One of the major impacts was the global war on terrorism, led by the United States (US). In the wake of 9/11, the US launched military interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq to dismantle terrorist networks such as Al-Qaeda and prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. These actions not only led to prolonged military engagements but also shaped the discourse around regime change, altering the traditional rules of engagement in global conflict.


The unified military response by the US and its allies: United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada led to a new era in world politics as they committed their military troops to US-led efforts in Afghanistan. However, the subsequent invasion of Iraq in 2003 would later lead to several questions, even among allies, over the actions by the US. India did not participate in the war in Iraq and maintained its policy of non-alignment. 

The attacks led to the creation of multilateral efforts to combat terrorism. The United Nations established various counterterrorism measures, such as the Counter-Terrorism Committee, and passed several resolutions to curb terrorism financing and recruitment. Simultaneously, countries around the world implemented stricter security protocols, intensified intelligence-sharing, and adopted new laws to counter terrorist threats, especially at airports and other vulnerable spots.

However, the war on terrorism also strained international relations, particularly between the West and the Muslim world. America's actions in Iraq and Afghanistan fueled anti-American sentiment and contributed to the rise of insurgent groups, including ISIS. The long-standing conflict between the West and Islamic nations deepened, with accusations of human rights abuses, drone strikes, and indefinite detentions at places such as Guantanamo Bay.

9/11 attacks altered history forever but several questions remain 

Ultimately, 9/11 attacks transformed global politics by reshaping alliances, fostering international cooperation on security, and altering diplomatic relations with a focus on counterterrorism. The long-term consequences of these shifts continue to influence global politics, as countries grapple with the challenges posed by terrorism, security, and the balance between interventionism and diplomacy.

As we commemorate the 9/11 Remembrance Day, there are still several questions that continue to prevail over how such large-scale attacks could possibly take place in a 'first-world' country and if the invasion of Iraq was indeed necessary to fight the war against terror.  

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

terror attack world news International news united states of america united kingdom iraq afghanistan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK