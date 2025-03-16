A viral video captures the stunning transformation of Hormuz Island’s famous shoreline as iron-rich soil mixes with seawater, creating a breathtaking natural spectacle

Viewers online and visiting in real life are in awe of the wondrous sight of Nature. Pics/Instagram @thetatvaindia

Listen to this article A bloody bath! x 00:00

Iran’s Red Beach just put on a breathtaking show, turning blood-red during heavy rain. A viral video captured the moment as rain carried iron-rich soil into the sea, creating an eerie yet mesmerising effect. Located on Hormuz Island, also called the Rainbow Island, this beach is famous for its striking colours and mineral-rich sands. The phenomenon happens due to high iron oxide content in the soil, which gives the water its dramatic red hue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists flock to this surreal spot year-round, enchanted by the glittering sands and shifting colours. At sunrise and sunset, the beach looks even more magical. Beyond its beauty, the red soil—called gelack—is used in industries like cosmetics, ceramics and even local cuisine! Yep, people actually cook with it, adding it to jams and sauces. Whether for its stunning visuals or unique uses, Hormuz’s Red Beach is truly one of nature’s coolest wonders.

The island’s vibrant palette doesn’t stop at red—Hormuz is a kaleidoscope of colors, with golden, ochre, and even purple sands painting its landscapes. The island is dotted with salt caves, dramatic cliffs, and hidden coves, making it a paradise for adventurers and photographers alike.

Balding bros

From high school teasing to high-tech transplants, men are travelling the world to reclaim their hairline, and their confidence



“I’m pretty confident,” says Kinyon, a married dad of two. “But having longer, fuller hair adds an extra boost.” PICS/INSTAGRAM @STEVENCHETKINYON

Steve Kinyon always wanted Thor’s luscious locks, but high school had other plans—his friends dubbed him the “balding virgin” thanks to early hair loss. Years later, the 34-year-old dad flew to Turkey for a $5,000 hair transplant. And he’s not alone. More guys are battling baldness with hair transplants, derma-stamping, and even robots. With 85% of men losing hair by 50, the struggle is real. Dermatologists say throwing the whole kitchen sink at it is the move. Because in 2025, dudes aren’t just losing hair—they’re losing patience with it.

Fashion gone cuckoo



The event goes borderline bizarre with its new “fashion”. PIC/INSTAGRAM@style_echo

Paris Fashion Week went full WTF mode. From a literal violin suit to XXL bras as tops, models walked in lampshades, hairy sweaters, and teddy bear puffers. Anrealage even dropped LED outfits like wearable billboards. Fashion or fever dream?

Rani Rani, Jennie Jennie

Jennie’s new song Like Jennie is under fire for allegedly copying Rani Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Fans noticed a similar intro, sparking heated debates. Even Prime Video India threw shade before deleting their post. Pritam says it’s just a coincidence, but the internet isn’t convinced.

Sir, what’s in your pants?

A Pennsylvania guy got busted at Newark Airport with a live turtle stuffed in his trousers. TSA’s scanner went off, and boom—out came a five-inch red-ear slider wrapped in a towel. Dude missed his flight, turtle got confiscated, and the Internet is shell-shocked.

Muddy manifestation



Stealing bank mud, but it is just mud. PIC/ODDITYCENTRAL

Chinese folks are dropping $$$ on bank soil—literal dirt from outside big banks—believing it’ll make them rich. Sellers hype it up as a money magnet, even recording late-night digs for “authenticity”. Social media is trolling, but hey, people are actually buying! Manifestation, but make it muddy.

A new playground



McD is no longer playing along with its OG colours. PIC/X@NancyAFrench

McDonald’s PlayPlace? More like Play-less. A woman’s pic of a sad, two-tablet “play area” went viral, sparking major nostalgia. No more slides, no more ball pits—just screens. Blame COVID, renovations, or the digital age, but one thing’s clear: McDonald’s just isn’t playing like it used to.