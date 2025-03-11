A Karachi woman dies after contracting a brain-eating amoeba named Naegleria

The medical professionals practiced certain treatments but fell short in helping Maryam cure the disease. Naegleria is a disease known for its rapid progression and leading to death within a few days

Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)

Maryam Shakeel, aged 36, died following a disease called Naegleria. It is a brain-eating amoeba which has now raised concerns over the water safety in Karachi, the Express Tribune reported.

Following the incident, the threat has been raised by the waterborne micro-organisms in warm, poorly chlorinated water, which in turn is affecting public health.

On February 19, Maryam was admitted to the hospital as she experienced a high fever. Despite being under medical surveillance, Maryam's health deteriorated. The test result on February 24 confirmed the presence of Naegleria.

The medical professionals practiced certain treatments but fell short in helping Maryam cure the disease. Naegleria is a disease known for its rapid progression and leading to death within a few days.

District Health Officer of East Karachi, Zahid Solangi, confirmed to The Express Tribune that the woman tested positive for Naegleria, which ultimately caused her demise. He explained that the amoeba thrives in clean, warm water, particularly when temperatures exceed 35 degrees Celsius. Officials have urged residents to take precautions, as exposure to inadequately chlorinated water poses a risk.

Solangi stated that low chlorine levels in the water supply create conditions favourable for Naegleria and other dangerous microorganisms.

Maryam Shakeel was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and her case has prompted health authorities to issue warnings regarding water safety. A report on her death has been sent to the Director General of Health, and officials have been advised to ensure proper chlorination of water supplies to prevent further cases, the Express Tribune reported.

Solangi emphasised that maintaining adequate chlorine levels in water tanks is the only effective preventive measure.

Naegleria is an incurable disease that enters the human body through the nose, travelling to the brain and causing fatal inflammation.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of using properly treated water for daily use.

(With ANI Inputs)