President Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC. Pic/AFP

A Republican lawmaker has introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the US Constitution to allow a president to be elected for up to three terms, a move aimed at facilitating a third term for Donald Trump.

Introducing the resolution in the House, Congressman Andy Ogles said, “This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

“It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration. President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else. He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him,” the Congressman said.

According to the proposed amendment, “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

‘Putin should make deal with Ukraine’

Russian President Vladimir Putin “should make a deal” with Ukraine, President Donald Trump has said. Earlier, he warned his Russian counterpart to end the ‘ridiculous war’ in Ukraine or face high tariffs and further sanctions. “Russia should want to make a deal. Maybe they want to make a deal. I think, from what I hear, Putin would like to see me. And we’ll meet as soon as we can. I’d meet immediately. Soldiers are being killed on the battlefield,” Trump said.

Dedicated group for cryptocurrencies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to form an internal working group on crypto aimed at making America the world capital in crypto. It also prohibited the establishment of central bank digital currencies. The group would develop a regulatory framework governing digital assets and will evaluate the creation of a strategic national digital assets stockpile.

Confirmation hearing for FBI chief on Jan 30

Kash Patel will appear before a US Senate committee on January 30 for a confirmation hearing to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Patel, 44, is the highest-ranking Indian-American nominated by Trump. If confirmed, he would be the first-ever Indian American to lead the investigation agency.

