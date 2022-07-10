Abe’s body arrives in Tokyo, country mourns ex-PM

The country’s political establishment called the killing an attack on democracy itself

A hearse transporting the body of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his residence in Tokyo on July 9, 2022. Pic/AFP

A motorcade carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at his home in the Japanese capital on Saturday, as police in the western city of Nara where he was assassinated said there had been security flaws. Mourners gathered at his residence and at the scene of Friday’s attack in Nara, where Japan’s longest-serving modern leader was gunned down in a rare act of political violence while making a campaign speech.

The country’s political establishment called the killing an attack on democracy itself. Police arrested a 41-year-old man immediately after Abe was shot at close range, and said the suspect had used a homemade gun. The local police force manning the campaign event said on Saturday that security arrangements had been flawed. “We can’t deny that there were problems with the security plan given how things ended,” Nara prefectorial police chief Tomoaki Onizuka told a news conference.

“I feel a grave sense of responsibility,” he said, adding that police would analyse what exactly went wrong and implement any necessary changes. Elections for seats in Japan’s upper house of parliament are going ahead as scheduled on Sunday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was back on the campaign trail visiting regional constituencies after making an emergency return to Tokyo on Friday after the shooting.

Modi, Biden, Albanese issue joint statement

In a rare gesture, PM Modi, US Prez Biden and Australian PM Albanese came out with a joint statement on Saturday mourning the death of former Japanese PM Abe.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever