Afghanistan man sneaks into Pakistan PM’s home

Sources said that the security person deputed at the PM’s house reportedly didn’t know from where the suspect entered

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

A suspicious Afghanistan national sneaked into the house of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif despite tight security arrangements at the residence of the chief executive of the country, which is a highly sensitive site, said media reports on Saturday.

Sources said that the security person deputed at the PM’s house reportedly didn’t know from where the suspect entered.

Also Read: Afghanistan: Six members of Islamic State group killed in raid by Taliban

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place.

The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage to find how he entered the PM’s house.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever