Afghanistan man sneaks into Pakistan PM’s home

Updated on: 09 April,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Sources said that the security person deputed at the PM's house reportedly didn't know from where the suspect entered

Afghanistan man sneaks into Pakistan PM’s home

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif


A suspicious Afghanistan national sneaked into the house of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif despite tight security arrangements at the residence of the chief executive of the country, which is a highly sensitive site, said media reports on Saturday.


Sources said that the security person deputed at the PM’s house reportedly didn’t know from where the suspect entered. 



The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place.

The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage to find how he entered the PM’s house.

