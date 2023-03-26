Afghanistan schools to allow women and girls after new curriculum

This comes as female students expressed concerns, saying that the closure of schools has affected morale.

Only Afghan boys attend their first classes at Esteqlal High School. PIC/AFP

Girls will be allowed back into schools in Afghanistan once work on a new curriculum that is being developed is finished, the head of the security department in Parwan, Azizullah Omar told media. “There is no problem with the start of schooling. There is only a problem with the curriculum. And therefore, a committee has been formed for its reform. After confirmation of the clerics, the schools will begin,” he said. This comes as female students expressed concerns, saying that the closure of schools has affected morale.

“I am absolutely hopeless about life. We hoped the schools would be reopened in the new educational year,” said Zuhal, a student. Girls and women were recently barred from attending their universities. They have been urging the interim government to reopen universities for them. Families in Afghanistan called on the Taliban yet again to open schools for girls in Grades VII to XII as they are worried about the future of their daughters. This comes as schools in Afghanistan reopened for the academic year, However, the female students in the country are still denied their basic right to attain education.

