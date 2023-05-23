Breaking News
After being arrested four times in 10 days, Imran Khan’s close aide quits ‘active politics’

Updated on: 23 May,2023 07:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari announced on Tuesday that she would be leaving the party and active politics and has taken the decision 'for family's sake'

Former Minister for Human Rights of Pakistan Shireen Mazari. Photo/AFP

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari announced on Tuesday that she would be leaving the party and active politics and has taken the decision 'for family's sake', Express Tribune reported.


Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Mazari said that she is leaving politics because of her children and family.




Mazari added that today, she is addressing the media to discuss two things. “I have condemned the events that took place on May 9 and 10. I have condemned all forms of disorder,” she added.


She said that during her 12-day arrest, her health and daughter Imaan Mazari have suffered significantly, which is why she has decided to quit politics.

“I am leaving politics because of my children, family and health issues. My family and children are my first priority,” she reiterated.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice of contempt to the federal capital's inspector general (IG) in a plea related to the arrest of Mazari.

On Monday, Mazari was taken into custody for the fourth time in 10 days from outside Adiala Jail despite being released on court orders.

Her daughter, human rights lawyer and activist, Imaan Mazari, who is also representing the former minister had accused the authorities of torture and violation of rights.

Meanwhile, PTI chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan condemned Mazari’s arrest and said that this was merely an attempt to “break her spirit”.

“This regime is sinking to new lows. Her health is fragile…Shireen won’t break as she has more courage than most people I have come across in my life. However, the country is rapidly descending towards becoming a Banana republic where might is right.”

Despite relief from the courts, there appears to be no respite in the crackdown on PTI as several party leaders are arrested, many on multiple occasions, following violent protests that erupted following party chief Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, when sensitive state and military institutions were targeted.

