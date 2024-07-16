After Trump announces JD Vance as VP; all eyes turn to his Indian-American wife Usha

If Trump and Vance defeat Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in elections on Nov 5, Usha, 38, may become first Indian American second lady.

JD Vance with wife Usha/ PTI

Usha Chilukuri Vance, an Indian-American lawyer, has gained national attention following the announcement that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has selected her husband, JD Vance, as his running mate. If Trump and Vance defeat Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in the general elections on November 5, Usha, 38, may become the first Indian American second lady, the PTI reported.

After delegates cast their votes, Usha and her 39-year-old husband accepted the nomination on Monday. The couple greeted conventiongoers with joy.

According to the report, Usha, an immigrant from India, was raised in a suburb of San Diego. Her childhood friends called her a "bookworm" and a "leader." She was a registered Democrat in 2014.

Reportedly, Usha is a civil litigation lawyer at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP and a Yale Law School alumna. While Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, she worked as a clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court. While attending Yale Law School, Vance and Usha became friends.

The news agency cited The New York Post report stating she would become the first Hindu spouse of a vice president, taking the place of Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president.

The Vances were married in 2014 in Kentucky and received a Hindu priest's blessing at a different ceremony. Their three children include a daughter called Mirabel and two sons, Vivek and Ewan, the PTI report said citing a New York Times feature.

Usha stated last month in a joint interview on "Fox & Friends" that she was hesitant to become more well-known. While calling JD Vance's successful 2022 Senate campaign "an adventure," she also stated that she wasn't eager to make any changes to our lives at the moment. However, I genuinely love JD, so I think that we should simply wait and see what happens in our lives—where we're honest, the report added.

While his wife "is not a Christian," Vance said she is "very supportive" of his growing beliefs. Usha commented, "There are a lot of things that we just agree on, especially when it comes to family life and how to raise our kids," in response to questions about the difficulties of an interfaith marriage. We therefore just chat a lot.

Reportedly, she graduated from Yale with a bachelor's degree in history and the University of Cambridge with a master's degree in philosophy before attending law school. Usha has made a few appearances on discussion shows, despite her lack of public appearances.

As a member of the Ohio delegation, she was spotted on the Republican National Convention floor with Vance on Monday. Although he has mentioned their kids on occasion throughout the years, Vance usually keeps their kids out of the spotlight, the report added.