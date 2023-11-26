AI can now make cells?

Dr Nastaran Meftahi, the lead author of the study from RMIT University’s School of Science, explained that AI had enabled them to bypass years of human labour in optimising these cost-effective solar cells

Australian researchers have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise the production of solar cells made from the mineral perovskite. This technology has the potential to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy sources significantly. Dr Nastaran Meftahi, the lead author of the study from RMIT University’s School of Science, explained that AI had enabled them to bypass years of human labour in optimising these cost-effective solar cells.

Researchers Print Robotic Hand with Tissues

In a ground-breaking development, researchers have successfully utilised a cutting-edge laser scanning technique to 3D print a robotic hand complete with bones, ligaments, and tendons. This remarkable achievement, achieved for the first time, marks a significant leap forward in the field of robotics. The innovative technology, a result of collaboration between scientists at ETH Zurich and a US start-up called Inkbit, combines 3D printing with a laser scanner and a feedback mechanism. This advancement enables the creation of complex and resilient robots using high-quality materials.