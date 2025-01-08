AI helping reporter with speech issue get back on air

However, as it became increasingly difficult for Nussbaum to speak, and to be understood, his interviews became less frequent.

Moshe Nussbaum was diagnosed with ALS two years ago. File Pic

A renowned Israeli TV journalist who lost his ability to speak clearly because of ALS is now using Artificial Intelligence (AI) software that can recreate his widely recognised gravelly voice to make a comeback.

Moshe Nussbaum, 71, known to generations of viewers simply as ‘Nussi’, was diagnosed two years ago with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. At the time, he vowed to viewers of Israel’s Channel 12 News to continue working as long as he was physically able. But, gradually, this became very difficult.

After Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, though he was having trouble moving and speaking, he launched a segment interviewing injured soldiers from Israeli hospitals. However, as it became increasingly difficult for Nussbaum to speak, and to be understood, his interviews became less frequent.

On Monday, Channel 12 said Nussbaum would be back as a commentator, with the help of AI. He will report his stories, and then write them up, using an AI program trained to speak using his voice. He will be filmed as if he were presenting, and his lips will be “adjusted” to match the words.

