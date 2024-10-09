Breaking News
AI scientists John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics

Updated on: 09 October,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Stockholm
Agencies |

Ellen Moons, a member of the Nobel committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said the two laureates “used fundamental concepts from statistical physics to design artificial neural networks that function as associative memories and find patterns used to advance research

AI scientists John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics

Geoffrey Hinton

John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for discoveries and inventions that formed the building blocks of machine learning.


“This year’s two Nobel Laureates in physics have used tools from physics to develop methods that are the foundation of today’s powerful machine learning,” the Nobel committee said in a press release. Hopfield’s research is carried out at Princeton University and Hinton works at the University of Toronto.


Ellen Moons, a member of the Nobel committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said the two laureates “used fundamental concepts from statistical physics to design artificial neural networks that function as associative memories and find patterns used to advance research.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

