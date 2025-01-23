Several Indians who are currently staying in Israel felt a sigh of relief as the Indian carrier's website opened bookings on the said route

Air India, among several major international airlines, announced plans to resume flights to Israel inlight of ceasefire holding up in the country's north and south regions, PTI reported.

"It's official now. We are resuming flights from March 2, 2025," a representative for Air India in Israel told PTI.

As per PTI, travelling to the worn-torn country had become challenging with most of the major international airlines cancelling their operations to the Jewish state in view of the war in the north against Hezbollah and in the south against Hamas in Gaza, since October 23, 2023 when the Palestinian Islamic outfit had carried out a brutal attack on Israel.

Air France announced that it will resume daily flights on the Paris-Tel Aviv route starting this week Saturday.

The carrier also plans to increase its daily flight frequency in the upcoming months.

Transavia France, a low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group, will also return flight operations on the Israel route on January 28.

According to PTI, Lufthansa Group of airlines "including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings" collectively announced on Thursday that they will gradually resume flights operating to and from Tel Aviv beginning February 1.

British Airways will also return to Israel, resuming flights between Tel Aviv and London on April 5 with the initial plan of one daily flight.

Irish low-cost giant Ryanair has also announced plans to operate a full summer schedule for Israel following suspension of flights to Ben Gurion Airport from February 2024.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on November 27 which has so far been holding up despite a few hiccups on the way, PTI reported.

Ceasefire in Gaza between Hamas and Israel went into effect on Sunday leading to the exchange of Israeli hostages with Palestinian prisoners, bringing some calm to over fifteen months of fighting in the region.

Large white buses carrying the detainees exited the gates of Israel’s Ofer prison, just outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, as celebratory fireworks erupted overhead. Crowds of Palestinians thronged the buses, chanting and cheering.

(With inputs from PTI)