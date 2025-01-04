Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Air raids in Gaza kill at least 30 people

Air raids in Gaza kill at least 30 people

Updated on: 04 January,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies |

Top

Efforts at ceasefire negotiations to resume in Qatar

Air raids in Gaza kill at least 30 people

Palestinians check the destruction after an Israeli strike in a refugee camp in central Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Air raids in Gaza kill at least 30 people
x
00:00

At least 30 people, including children, were killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes overnight and into Friday morning, said hospital staff, as air sirens sounded across Israel and stalled ceasefire talks were set to resume.


Staff at the Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital said more than a dozen women and children were killed in strikes that hit various places in Central Gaza, including Nuseirat, Zawaida, Maghazi and Deir al Balah. Dozens of people were also killed across the enclave the previous day, bringing the total of people killed in the past 24 hours to 56.


Strikes on Thursday hit Hamas security officers and an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone. Israelis also woke up to attacks early on Friday morning. Israel said missiles were fired into the country from Yemen, which set off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and central Israel and sent people scrambling to shelters. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, though a faint explosion, likely either from the missile or from interceptors, could be heard in Jerusalem. Israel’s army said a missile was intercepted.


Meanwhile, efforts at ceasefire negotiations were expected to resume on Friday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he had authorised a delegation from the Mossad intelligence agency, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the military to continue negotiations in Qatar. The delegation left for Qatar on Friday. The US-led talks have repeatedly stalled during 15 months of war, which has caused widespread destruction and displaced some 90 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, many of them multiple times.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gaza strip hamas israel world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK