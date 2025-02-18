Snow blown by winds gusting to 65 kmph swirled when the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR aircraft from Minneapolis carrying 76 passengers and four crew attempted to land around 2.15 pm (local time).

Emergency crews responding at Toronto Pearson Airport. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Aircraft flips upside down on Toronto runway; 80 aboard safe x 00:00

A Delta Air Lines jet flipped on its roof while landing on Monday at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, but all 80 people on board survived and those hurt had relatively minor injuries, an airport official said.

Communications between the tower and pilot were normal on approach and it’s not clear what went so drastically wrong when the plane touched down. Toronto Pearson Fire Chief Todd Aitken said 18 passengers were taken to the hospital. The CRJ-900 was developed by Bombardier.

