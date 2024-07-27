He urged the media to refrain from spreading such misinformation

Ajit Pawar. File Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday denied reports of the finance department's opposition to the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme.

Addressing reports of opposition from the finance department, the the NCP (AP) chief dismissed them as baseless and politically motivated. He urged the media to refrain from spreading such misinformation.

Taking it to X (formerly Twitter), Pawar wrote, "Reports of the finance department's opposition to the scheme, published in some media outlets, are fanciful, inconsistent with facts, and politically motivated. Media should please stop giving such baseless news."

He further highlighted the approval process of the scheme, saying, "I announced this scheme in the state budget only after the approval of finance and planning, all concerned departments, as well as the state cabinet."

The scheme has been allocated a substantial budget of Rs 35 thousand crore for the current financial year. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that the funding is secure, stating, "The entire amount of Rs 35 thousand crore required for the scheme in the current financial year has been provided in this year's budget itself. So, where will the money for this scheme come from? This question does not arise. It is possible for a financially prosperous state like Maharashtra to spend such an amount."

The Dy CM expressed the state government's commitment to this cause, saying, "The state government is ready to spend this amount for economic independence, self-reliance, nutrition and all-round empowerment of mothers, sisters and daughters in the state to increase honor, respect and self-respect."

He further added that there is no reason for opposition to this scheme, stating, "Therefore, there is no reason for anyone in this state to oppose the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' Yojana; there can be no reason."

Concluding his statement with a call for collective effort, Pawar said, "Let us all try to involve more and more women for the success of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme."

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme was introduced in the Maharashtra state budget for the year 2024-25, during the state legislature's monsoon session.