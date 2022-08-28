All in the fam!

Virginia twin sisters married to identical twin brothers gave birth to sons who are cousins, but genetically siblings!

Briana and Brittany Deane, 35, with Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 37. Pics/Instagram

Thirty-five-year-old Virginian twin sisters, Briana and Brittany Deane, married twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 37, back in 2018. Now, they are proud parents of boys who share the same genetics. Named Jax and Jet, the one-year-old sons of the twin couple were born three months apart and are cousins, but also brothers, because they share the same DNA.

Children born to separate parents but them sharing the same genetic makeup are labelled “quaternary twins.” The occurrence of quaternary twins is incredibly rare. They happen to exist when one set of identical twins has a child with another set of identical twins. While cousins still, these children genetically appear closer to siblings born to the same parents.

The Salyers’ rare family dynamic recently made people take notice of them at the Twins Days Festival celebrated in the city of Twinsburg, Ohio, in August. The festival markets itself as ‘the largest annual gathering of twins and multiples in the world.’

“They were born to identical twin parents less than nine months apart,” Brittany explains. Briana then states, “We were hoping that we would have overlapping pregnancies so that this would happen. We thought it would be really cool. There are only 300 quaternary marriages known in the history of the world.”

Many of their followers have spoken openly about their confusion on the matter of “quaternary twins,” while others were delighted to see and know about the unique family tree; inluding those who attended the Twins Day Festival.

Both couples have chosen to live under one roof to promote living as a singular “family unit”. Jeremy says, “I feel like I’m Jett’s parent. And I think he [Josh] feels the same way about Jax”. Jeremy concludes by saying, “We all live together and we are raising the kids together. It feels like one family unit, not two separate couples with their own babies. It’s the four of us with our two babies.”

(Eye)lashed out!

Ohio teen left with ‘zombie eyes’ after botched eyelash extensions

A 17-year-old Ohio resident, Haley Fetzer, got eyelash extensions done before prom, which ended up with a ‘complete disaster’. The procedure left her with an allergic reaction that turned her eyes blood red. “It looked like little broken blood vessels all pooled in the bottom of my eye,” Fetzer horrifyingly states.

A waitress who saw Fetzer’s condition claims she was left with “zombie” eyes after the procedure. “Within two hours, my eyes were bloodshot red,” Fetzer states. Terrified, Fetzer contacted the lash technician, who reassured her that the side effect would pass. However, it just got worse the next day.

“I feared going out in public until the whole reaction was done with.” Fetzer later states that it probably took five full weeks before her eyes were normal again and for her to be motivated to go out in public.

Perfectionism may lead to Alcoholism

One’s aspiration to reach the unrealistic high may get them addicted to a real alcoholic high. A study was published by researchers in Belgium earlier this month in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, suggesting that perfectionism may increase a person’s vulnerability to excessive alcohol consumption. It has also found that severe alcohol use disorder (SAUD) was related to unrealistic standards for one’s self, and sensitivity to what people think of them.

Diapered Kitty Cutie

A two-year-old Tabby kitty named Aoife with paralysed hind legs has to wear a diaper, and is attracting people from across the globe who watch her antics online. Her cuteness is hugely adored on social media. “I don’t know if she was born paralysed, of something caused that, but I hope the former is the truth,” says her owner Sabrina de Matteo from Los Angeles.The kitty’s most-viewed video has garnered up to 73.3 million views.

This gator loves you

A seven-year-old ‘WallyGator’ is a hugger, and is running for America’s Favourite Pet, a pet popularity contest which includes animals of all shapes, sizes and species. He goes on walks with his owners, and allows people to offer him hugs and kisses. If WallyGator wins the contest, he will receive a $10,000 prize and a two-page spread in InTouch magazine.

Happy Doggo Hours

Wonder bar, a bar and music venue in New Jersey let guests bring their pet dogs to happy hour. They named the gathering “Yappy Hour”. Owners paid an entry fee of $10. This amount was directed towards supporting animal welfare groups. At the venue, dog owners were allowed free their pets of their leash and let them play in the sand while they enjoyed their drinks at the outdoor bar.

Effective Defects

Streetwear label, Rose In Good Faith, has partnered with Doc Johnson, an adult-toy making company, to make sustainable shoes. Called Plastic Souls, they utilise the plastic from defective adult toys. “Around 28 per cent of the sale proceeds will go towards empowering female employees,” says David Teitelbaum, owner of the streetwear brand. Each pair costs $130.

Shortcut to ‘enlightenment’?

A 23-year-old unnamed spiritual guru, who goes under the username @rootcausepsychology on Tiktok, inked a third eye on his forehead because it would grant him “instant enlightenment”, as he struggled with suicidal thoughts. “I got so fed up of living in fear, insecurity, anxiety, and self-doubt all the time; all that ended up with suicidal rage,” states the TikToker. He has 80,000 followers on the app, and the “third eye enlightenment” video garnered more than 6,35,000 likes.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal