Amazon intends to invest USD 15 billion more in India, says CEO Andy Jassy

Updated on: 24 June,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Washington
PTI

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company has already invested USD 11 billion in India till date

Amazon intends to invest USD 15 billion more in India, says CEO Andy Jassy

E-commerce giant Amazon plans to invest USD 15 billion more in India, taking its total investment in the country to USD 26 billion, a top official of the company has said. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company has already invested USD 11 billion in India till date.


"I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested USD 11 billion till date and intend to invest another USD 15 billion, which will bring the total to USD 26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to future of partnering," Jassy said on Friday.


The India's External Affairs Ministry in a tweet said the prime minister held a productive meeting with the president and CEO of Amazon. "Discussions focused on the area of e-commerce and the potential of further collaboration with @amazon in the logistics sector in India," it said. Modi welcomed Amazon's initiative of promoting digitisation of MSMEs in India.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

amazon world news washington news PTI

