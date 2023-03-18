“The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot proceed that is why all those who have gathered here should disperse after marking attendance. There is no need for shelling or pelting [of stones], the hearing cannot be held today,” the judge said

A Pakistan court on Saturday allowed the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan to go back after getting his attendance marked in his car outside a judicial complex in the capital city Islamabad, Pakistan media reported.

Outside the court intense clashes broke out between police and Khan’s supporters, Express Tribune reported.

“The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot proceed that is why all those who have gathered here should disperse after marking attendance. There is no need for shelling or pelting [of stones], the hearing cannot be held today,” the judge said.

He added that once the PTI chief’s signatures were received then it could be later discussed at what date to hold Imran’s appearance again, Dawn Newspaper reported.

The former prime minister's convoy faced several hurdles on its way from Lahore to Islamabad — from vehicles overturning to police and party workers clashing on several spots, The News International reported.

The hurdles led to Khan's delayed appearance before Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal's court, where he was scheduled to reach at 3:30pm. However, the judge said that he would wait for the PTI chief to come and then start the hearing, the report said.

Amid the chaos, Islamabad police arrested Khan's Chief of Staff Shibli Faraz, however, released him minutes after the court directed the officials to present him before the court.

The police stopped PTI chairman's vehicle merely 100 metres from the gate of the judicial complex blaming party workers for blocking the route. PTI said the law enforcers were restricting Imran's movement.

Police earlier requested the PTI workers and media to clear the way so that the former prime minister can reach the court on time.

The venue of the hearing was changed to the G-11 Judicial Complex instead of the F-8 Katcheri due to security concerns raised by the former premier. Judge Zafar Iqbal will preside over the hearing.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar condemned the police for “preventing Imran from going to court”. He added that the former prime minister is near the court premises and claimed police was standing in the way.

Umar also said that instead of allowing Imran to go to court, the police started tear gas shelling. “The worst brutality is being shown by the police."

Meanwhile, inside the courtroom, the PTI chairman’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, informed Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal that Imran has come to the gate but is being stopped from entering the premises, the Express Tribune report said.

Judge Iqbal inquired why was the PTI chief being barred from entering the premises. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer remarked that Imran 'should have been here as the court started at 8:30am'.

Judge Iqbal maintained that the ousted premier is “facing hardship”, adding that the court should wait for him.

PTI lawyer Awan also prepared a new application on behalf of the party chief. “I am at the gate of the judicial complex and I’m being denied entry,” stated the application.

The former premier requested the court to send its staff to mark his attendance and “initiate contempt of court proceedings against the police”.

After a short recess, Judge Iqbal directed court staff to take a police officer along and present Imran before the court.

To this, PTI counsel requested the court to send PTI representatives with the court staff, to which the judge agreed.

After a tedious back and forth between PTI supporters and police, Imran's vehicle entered the judicial complex. Scores of party workers also entered the premises and were subsequently baton charged by the police.

Judge Iqbal directed a court representative to mark Imran’s attendance outside the court. “Imran can go back once the attendance is marked,” stated the judge.

Complying with the court orders, court staff and Babar Awan left the courtroom to mark the PTI chief’s attendance.

Haris also informed the court that senior leader Shibli Faraz is being 'tortured' by the police. To this, the judge stated that he wants to end the current unrest. The court then made lawyer Haris sign on behalf of the former prime minister.

Imran appeared in court for the first time today after repeated summons for seven hearings. A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued for the PTI chairman till today, giving him the opportunity to voluntarily appear before the sessions court.

Imran's convoy earlier reached the Islamabad toll plaza with reports of the route being blocked.

Issuing a special statement while en route to Islamabad, the PTI chairman said he “knows that he will be arrested but is still making his way to the court because he 'believes rule of law'".