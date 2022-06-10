Breaking News
Amid reports of his passing away, former Pak president Pervez Musharraf's family says he's at difficult stage, recovery not possible

Updated on: 10 June,2022 08:04 PM IST  |  Lahore/Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

The family also said the former Pakistani President been hospitalised for the last three weeks, owing to a complication of his ailment (Amyloiosis). 

Pervez Musharraf. File Pic/AFP


Amid reports of the passing away of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, his family has issued a statement saying though not on ventilator, he is going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible, and his organs are malfunctioning. The family also said he's been hospitalised for the last three weeks, owing to a complication of his ailment (Amyloiosis). 






Earlier, the 78-year-old's close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said, "Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator." Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf. He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness. "I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator," he said.

Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert. "General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don't listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case. The former president, living in Dubai since 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007. The former military ruler left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since. 

(with agency inputs)

