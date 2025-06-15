Breaking News
Amid Ukraine war and sanctions Russias inflation tops 10 per cent

Updated on: 15 June,2025 09:04 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Though the rate has slowed significantly after rising interest rates, Russia’s current inflation remains way over its target of 4 per cent

Outdoor market in Russia. Pic/Getty Images

Given the ongoing three-year conflict with Ukraine and countless sanctions by the West, Russian citizens have fallen victim to erratic prices, with inflation now soaring above 10 percent. Ever since Russia increased its military spending, the economy has thrived despite sanctions and destroyed supply chains. With a rise in salaries comes a rise in the cost of living, leading to inflation in Russia today. 

Though the rate has slowed significantly after rising interest rates, Russia’s current inflation remains way over its target of 4 per cent. For many, the fear of scarcity has resulted in over-consumption or hoarding, especially after Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a shortage of potatoes in the country. An 84-year-old Russian pensioner, Roman Paltievich, said that he was no longer able to afford cherries — or even potatoes, a staple which is now three times more expensive than a year ago. He eyed the overpriced apricots, tomatoes and watermelons, and lamented that “prices are crazy.”


10%
Inflation in Russia persists, leaving citizens distressed 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

russia ukraine news world news International news

