Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > An explosion at a Chinese steel mill kills 4 and injures 5

An explosion at a Chinese steel mill kills 4 and injures 5

Updated on: 23 June,2023 01:27 PM IST  |  Beijing
AP |

Top

An explosion at a steel mill in China's northeast killed four people and left five hospitalised with injuries, the city government said on Friday

An explosion at a Chinese steel mill kills 4 and injures 5

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
An explosion at a Chinese steel mill kills 4 and injures 5
x
00:00

An explosion at a steel mill in China's northeast killed four people and left five hospitalised with injuries, the city government said on Friday.


A blast furnace exploded Thursday morning at the Yingkou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, east of Beijing in Liaoning province, the city's Emergency Management Bureau said in a statement.


The cause was under investigation, but experts believe an equipment malfunction was to blame, the announcement said.


Phone calls to the Yingkou government on Friday weren't answered.

The disaster occurred less than 12 hours after an explosion Wednesday evening blamed on cooking gas killed 31 people in a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, a city in China's northwest.

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
china beijing world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK