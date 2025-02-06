Ancient burial site, trade route found in Israel

Archaeologists found copper and silver jewelry, alabaster items, arrowheads made of flint, amulets, beads, and vessels likely used to transport incense resins.

Items found at the site. Pic/AP

Archaeologists uncovered a 2,500-year-old burial site in the Negev Highlands, shedding light on ancient trade routes that connected cultures from Yemen, Phoenicia, Egypt, and beyond, the Israel Antiquities Authority said.

The site, south of Beer-Sheva, contains dozens of tombs believed to belong to individuals from caravans that passed through the region, highlights the Negev’s role as an international crossroads during the 7th to 5th centuries BCE.

