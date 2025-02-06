Breaking News
Ancient burial site, trade route found in Israel

Ancient burial site, trade route found in Israel

Updated on: 06 February,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Archaeologists found copper and silver jewelry, alabaster items, arrowheads made of flint, amulets, beads, and vessels likely used to transport incense resins.

Items found at the site. Pic/AP

Archaeologists uncovered a 2,500-year-old burial site in the Negev Highlands, shedding light on ancient trade routes that connected cultures from Yemen, Phoenicia, Egypt, and beyond, the Israel Antiquities Authority said.


The site, south of Beer-Sheva, contains dozens of tombs believed to belong to individuals from caravans that passed through the region, highlights the Negev’s role as an international crossroads during the 7th to 5th centuries BCE. 


Archaeologists found copper and silver jewelry, alabaster items, arrowheads made of flint, amulets, beads, and vessels likely used to transport incense resins.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

yemen egypt israel world news International news tel aviv

