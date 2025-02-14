Breaking News
'Ancient Egyptian mummies smell nice'

15 February,2025
Agencies |

Floral notes were also detected, which could be from pine and juniper resins used in embalming

Researchers said the mummies had woody, spicy, sweet, and floral notes. PIC/AP

Researchers who indulged their curiosity in the name of science found that well-preserved Egyptian mummies actually smell pretty good. “Woody”, “spicy” and “sweet” were the leading descriptions from what sounded more like a wine tasting than a mummy sniffing exercise. Floral notes were also detected, which could be from pine and juniper resins used in embalming.


The study published on Thursday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society used both chemical analysis and a panel of human sniffers to evaluate the odors from nine mummies as old as 5,000 years that had been either in storage or on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. The smell of mummies has long been a subject of public fascination.


