Another 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 11:12:30 IST, Lat: 27.65 & Long: 85.60, Depth: 178 Km, Location: 28km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Another earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 occurred in Nepal's Kathmandu on Saturday at 11:12 am. No loss of life reported so far.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 on Saturday at 11:12 am. The depth of the earthquake was noted at 178 Km and the epicentre was 28km from Kathmandu of Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 11:12:30 IST, Lat: 27.65 & Long: 85.60, Depth: 178 Km, Location: 28km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted 10 kilometres North West of Kathmandu in Nepal at 3:04 am (IST), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Also read: 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan

According to NCS, the quake occurred at a depth of 25 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 03:04:30 IST, Lat: 27.78 & Long: 85.25, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 10km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal," NCS tweeted.

Earlier in February, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Nepal.

The quake occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 (local time) on February 22, the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal, said in a tweet.

"An Earthquake of ML 5.2 occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 NEMRC/SC," NEMRC tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.