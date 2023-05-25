Breaking News
Anti-migrant party backs Erdogan’s rival

Updated on: 25 May,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Ankara, Turkey
Agencies |

Umit Ozdag, the leader of the far-right Victory Party, announced his support for main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who will be facing off against Erdogan on Sunday. He said he decided to back Kilicdaroglu after the two reached a consensus on the need to repatriate millions of migrants within a year

Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu (right) with leader of the far-right Victory Party, Umit Ozdag. Pic/AP

A hard-line, anti-migrant party on Wednesday threw its weight behind the opposition candidate who is running against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this weekend’s runoff presidential race.


Umit Ozdag, the leader of the far-right Victory Party, announced his support for main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who will be facing off against Erdogan on Sunday. He said he decided to back Kilicdaroglu after the two reached a consensus on the need to repatriate millions of migrants within a year.


Kilicdaroglu “has stated very clearly that refugees should return to their homeland and that this is the policy he will implement,” Ozdag told reporters following several rounds of talks with Kilicdaroglu.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

