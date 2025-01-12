Breaking News
App to empower the disabled, flying cars showcased at CES 2025

Updated on: 13 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Las Vegas
Angad Sahgal, who was born with Down Syndrome, said the app is “all about making your choice and having a voice”.

The modular flying car by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT. PIC/AEROHT

A one-of-its-kind app developed by an Indian-origin entrepreneur to empower people with disabilities, a flavour-enhancing electric salt spoon, an aircraft that can fit in a car’s trunk—technological advancements shaping the world’s future took centre stage at the biggest tech showcase here.


CES 2025, hosted at the gigantic Las Vegas Convention Centre and other venues in the city from January 7 to January 10, featured over 4,500 exhibitors, including about 1,400 startups, with over 1,41,000 attendees, of which 40 per cent were international—from over 150 countries, regions, and territories.



At Eureka Park that displayed innovations by start-ups from around the world, Indian-origin entrepreneur from Atlanta Angad Sahgal showcased ‘LetMeDoIt’, an app founded by him and his father Amit Sahgal.

The first disability-focused decision making app, it enables people with disabilities, their care providers, senior citizens to have “decision autonomy”, whether it relates to everyday life decisions or managing personal finances, Amit Sahgal said. Angad Sahgal, who was born with Down Syndrome, said the app is “all about making your choice and having a voice”.

Kirin Holdings’ flavour-enhancing spoon. Pic/Kyodo
Another break-through innovation on display was the flavour-enhancing electric salt spoon by Japanese company Kirin Holdings. Using a mild electric current, the spoon “amplifies flavours such as saltiness” making low-sodium meals more palatable. The electric spoon was the CES Innovation Awards 2025 honouree in the digital health and age tech categories.

Another exhibit that drew a lot of interest at the trade show was ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’ modular flying car by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT. Showcasing the “world’s only aircraft that can fit in a car’s trunk”, the company displayed ground-breaking innovation in the field of mobility.

