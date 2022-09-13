Appeal starts over Charlie Hebdo attack

The two men - Ali Riza Polat and Amar Ramdani - are among 14 convicted in December 2020 as accomplices of the attackers, who were themselves killed by police soon after the killings. Polat and Ramdani have denied involvement in the attacks and are the only convicted accomplices to appeal
Lawyer of Charlie Hebdo magazine Richard Malka speaks to reporters. Pic/AFP
An appeal trial was to begin on Monday in a Paris court as two men found guilty of helping Islamist militants prepare the 2015 deadly attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris seek to overturn their convictions.
