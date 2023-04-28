Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Mike Pence testimony

It was not immediately clear what day Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election outcome

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

A federal appeals court on Wednesday night moved former Vice-President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by lawyers for former President Donald Trump to block the testimony.

It was not immediately clear what day Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election outcome.

But Pence’s testimony, coming as he inches toward a likely entrance in the 2024 presidential race, would be a milestone moment in the investigation and would likely give prosecutors a key first-person account as they press forward.

Donald Trump raped me: writer tells jury

As E. Jean Carroll took the stand to give testimony that sometimes brought her to tears, Donald Trump, from afar, repeated his insistence that Carroll’s claim of a 1996 rape is utter fiction. He called the case “a made-up scam”, and more.

Meanwhile, Carroll told jurors: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”

Carroll, a 79-year-old former advice columnist, testified that Trump had asked her advice about selecting a gift for a woman, and she was delighted to oblige. She testified that she suggested a hat, but he pivoted to lingerie, and soon they were bantering about the bodysuit.

