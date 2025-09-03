Breaking News
Apple to rollot new update soon as iPhone 12 getting a little less radioactive in Europe

Updated on: 03 September,2025 11:24 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Apple will release a software update for iPhone 12 across the European Union to reduce transmitter power after Brussels found the device exceeds health standards. The update follows a similar 2023 fix in France. Apple reassures users they can continue using the phone safely.

The Apple Store in EU. File pic/AFP

Apple is set to release a software update for the iPhone 12 across the European Union to reduce the power of the devices’ transmitters, after Brussels confirmed that the phone does not meet health standards. The update, which will be rolled out “in the coming weeks,” corresponds to a change made in 2023 in France based on tests by the French radio authority ANFR.

“We continue to disagree with ANFR’s approach to testing, but we respect the decision,” Apple said. “Users can continue to use their iPhone 12 with full confidence, as always.” ANFR halted sales of the iPhone 12 in September 2023 due to excessive electromagnetic emissions absorbed by the human body when holding the phone. Apple issued an update to correct this, but it was applied only in France.

