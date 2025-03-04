Arab leaders meet in Egypt to counter Trump’s Gaza plan

Hamas would cede power to an interim administration of political independents until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume control

Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (left) Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman. File Pic

Arab leaders meeting in Egypt are set to approve a counterproposal to President Donald Trump’s call for the Gaza Strip to be depopulated and transformed into a beach destination.

The summit on Tuesday hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is expected to include the leaders of regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whose support is seen as crucial for any postwar plan. Egypt has developed an alternative plan in which Palestinians would be relocated to safe areas inside Gaza equipped with mobile homes and shelters while its cities are rebuilt.

Hamas would cede power to an interim administration of political independents until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume control. Trump shocked the region last month when he suggested Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents be resettled in other countries.

