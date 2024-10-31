Breaking News
Argentina's president fires his foreign minister after vote in favour of ending US embargo on Cuba

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino was replaced by Argentina's ambassador to the US, Gerardo Werthein, Milei's spokesman Manuel Adorni said on his X account.

Argentina's President Javier Milei on Wednesday dismissed his foreign affairs minister after the country voted in favour of lifting the US economic embargo of Cuba at the UN General Assembly. Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino was replaced by Argentina's ambassador to the US, Gerardo Werthein, Milei's spokesman Manuel Adorni said on his X account.


Adorni didn't elaborate on the reasons behind the replacement, but the announcement came hours after Argentina voted Wednesday in favour of ending the embargo of Cuba. The President's office later confirmed in a press release that the dismissal was because of the vote at the UN. 'Our country is categorically opposed to the Cuban dictatorship, and it will remain firm in promoting a foreign policy that condemns all regimes that perpetuate the violation of human rights and individual freedoms,' Milei's office said.


On Wednesday, 187 nations, including Argentina, voted in favour of a UN resolution condemning the US embargo of Cuba, with only the United States and Israel voting against it. Since taking power in December 2023, libertarian Milei has veered his country's foreign policy to be more aligned toward the US and Israel interests.


Milei has expressed his total support of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over its bombardment and invasion of Gaza. His stand differs from most of Latin America ' where Bolivia and Colombia have even severed ties with Israel and at least five countries in the region, including Brazil, have pulled ambassadors from Tel Aviv.

Argentina's vote at the UN is the latest episode of a troubled period of Mondino as Foreign Relations minister. Last week, Modino's office removed a press release after writing 'Falklands' instead of 'Malvinas,' as the Argentina calls the British-controlled archipelago in the South Atlantic.

And in May, she traveled to China trying to improve the bilateral relations after some criticism from Milei of the Asian giant. But during her visit she was criticised because in a media interview she said that 'all Chinese look like the same,' referring to their physical features. Milei's office also said that his government will do an internal audit at the Foreign Relations Ministry 'with the aim of identifying promoters of agendas opposed to freedom.'

