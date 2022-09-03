Argentina’s Vice President unharmed in attempted shooting

The attack, which the economy minister called an assassination attempt, comes at a time of acute political and social frictions inside Argentina

This image taken from a video shows a man pointing a gun at Argentina’s VP Cristina Fernandez Thursday. Pic/AFP

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner escaped unharmed on Thursday after a man fired a loaded gun at her that failed to go off inches from her head. The attack, which the economy minister called an assassination attempt, comes at a time of acute political and social frictions inside Argentina.

“This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy,” President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address, referring to the 1983 end of military rule. Her suspected assailant, a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin, was quickly arrested by police and the weapon seized.

