Breaking News
Mumbai: August saw most Covid-19 deaths since June
Mumbai: We forgave once, now we want them to hang till death, says family of Andheri schoolgirl
Mumbai: Good news! Sanjay Gandhi National Park set to welcome new cubs
Mumbai: Animal lovers say stray and pet dogs, terrorised by loud noises amid festivities
Mumbai: Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to get its own pod hotel
Home > News > World News > Article > Argentinas Vice President unharmed in attempted shooting

Argentina’s Vice President unharmed in attempted shooting

Updated on: 03 September,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Buenos Aires
Agencies |

Top

The attack, which the economy minister called an assassination attempt, comes at a time of acute political and social frictions inside Argentina

Argentina’s Vice President unharmed in attempted shooting

This image taken from a video shows a man pointing a gun at Argentina’s VP Cristina Fernandez Thursday. Pic/AFP


Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner escaped unharmed on Thursday after a man fired a loaded gun at her that failed to go off inches from her head. The attack, which the economy minister called an assassination attempt, comes at a time of acute political and social frictions inside Argentina.


“This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy,” President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address, referring to the 1983 end of military rule. Her suspected assailant, a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin, was quickly arrested by police and the weapon seized.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
argentina world news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK