Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

Updated on: 13 September,2022 01:31 PM IST  |  Moscow
Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Armenia's prime minister said on Tuesday that 49 soldiers were killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan.


Nikol Pashinyan said in Parliament that Azerbaijaini forces attacked about half a dozen points, the news agency Interfax reported. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people, Azerbaijan reclaimed large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been controlled for decades by the Armenia-backed separatists.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

