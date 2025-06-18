Nazia Imtiaz Hussain, a X user who identifies herself as Executive Director of The Alliance Organisation, said that they are protesting against the “criminal dictator of Pakistan”

The Field Marshal’s convoy. Pic/X/@AdityaRajKaul

Overseas Pakistanis protested against Field Marshal Asim Munir during his visit to the US. People shouted slogans “Pakistanio ke Qatil” and “Islamabad ke Qatil” while Munir was being welcomed at an event in the US.

Videos of the protest against Munir have surfaced on social media. Nazia Imtiaz Hussain, a X user who identifies herself as Executive Director of The Alliance Organisation, said that they are protesting against the “criminal dictator of Pakistan.”

