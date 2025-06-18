Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Army chief Asim Munir faces heckling from Pakistanis during US visit

Army chief Asim Munir faces heckling from Pakistanis during US visit

Updated on: 18 June,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Nazia Imtiaz Hussain, a X user who identifies herself as Executive Director of The Alliance Organisation, said that they are protesting against the “criminal dictator of Pakistan”

Army chief Asim Munir faces heckling from Pakistanis during US visit

The Field Marshal’s convoy. Pic/X/@AdityaRajKaul

Listen to this article
Army chief Asim Munir faces heckling from Pakistanis during US visit
x
00:00

Overseas Pakistanis protested against Field Marshal Asim Munir during his visit to the US. People shouted slogans “Pakistanio ke Qatil” and “Islamabad ke Qatil” while Munir was being welcomed at an event in the US.

Videos of the protest against Munir have surfaced on social media. Nazia Imtiaz Hussain, a X user who identifies herself as Executive Director of The Alliance Organisation, said that they are protesting against the “criminal dictator of Pakistan.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


pakistan islamabad world news International news washington united states of america

