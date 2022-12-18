Army training for addicted kids

A gamer claims that parents hired him to beat their kids at online video games and crush their confidence

Kids glued to their devices

How do you get rid of your child’s gaming addiction? In China, some parents have signed their kids up for military-style camps, while others have used sneakier techniques like hiring skilled gamers to beat their kids at their favourite video games.

A “video game master” from China recently revealed that he was paid by the parents of a young gamer to kick his butt at his favourite video game and make him question his skills. The young boy’s parents said that he used to be a model student and an obedient child until Class IV, but video games changed him completely.

The boy had dreams of becoming a professional gamer. His parents couldn’t accept that, but they couldn’t talk him out of it either, so they decided to have someone else do the convincing.

The gamer claims that the boy’s parents agreed to pay the game master a fee of 50 Yuan ($7.2) per hour to challenge their son at his favourite video game and utterly crush his confidence. The anonymous gamer even posted screenshots of his conversation with the boy’s parents as evidence.

The pro-gamer said that he played five games with the boy over five hours. He took his time in the first game, trying to tire out his opponent, and then crushed him in the next four games, as per his parents’ wishes. The games were apparently so one-sided that the boy didn’t want to play anymore.

The video game master claimed that he had so far helped two families reclaim their gaming-addicted kids by beating them at their favourite games.

Rs 600

Per hour to challenge a kid

Onions cut the speeding ticket

Grinch cop teaches the motorists speeding in the school zone a lesson

Motorists who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit in Florida, were given the choice between traffic citations and an odorous onion reminder from a Grinch-dressed-sheriff. The concept of giving onions to speeders more than 20 years ago, and brought it back to the streets recently. Col. Lou Caputo, the OG ideator said he portrays the fictional character created by children’s author Dr Seuss to give motorists a “gift” but also to call attention in a nice way to the need to obey speed limits. “It’s about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating even though it’s the holiday season,” Caputo said. “We want people to slow down... It catches them off guard.”

Best friend 007

A woman garnered 15 million views, after she uploaded videos of her stalking her best friend, who was on a first date after 15 years. It shows her boyfriend and the TikTok user @Ohhemmagee discreetly following the pair from a distance, wearing hoodies, sunglasses, and hiding behind the pillar from time to time to avoid being seen. “When your friend goes on her first date in over a decade so you and your boyfriend have to make sure she’s safe,” reads the caption.

Divider on conveyor belt sparks a debate

Dramatic footage of a dog being rescued after he fell between the designer store’s large windows and a sign on the first floor has gone viral. Shoppers were in disbelief, but thankfully, he was rescued by a quick-thinking employee who used a hanger to hook the doggo up to safety by its harness. The clips have clocked up millions of views and a stream of comments. Many declared it a “chic emergency”.

Online mums find love

Marisa Skolnick wanted to marry and have kids by 35, but when her long-term boyfriend broke up she “went off grid”. Then her BFFs offered to use the extensive network of the Moms of the Upper East Side Facebook group—to help Skolnick find love and she did.

A bathtub in the ocean

The Spacruzzi is a unique floating jacuzzi allows you to cruise in water without making any contact with it. Its teardrop-shaped body is filled with water, so it’s a hot tub powered by a small motor, capable of cruising in speed for about five hours. If that’s not crazy enough, it has a gas-powered fireplace.

Fishing hobby ends marriage

A Chinese woman divorced her husband of 10 years, for his fishing addiction. According to a divorce filed in the Shandong province, the woman, surnamed Zhang, claimed that she had to take care of the house and children alone, while he went out to fish and neglected his family.

