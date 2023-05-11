Breaking News
Army warns Imran supporters of action against vandalism

Updated on: 11 May,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Khan is accused of buying gifts at a discount from state depository and selling them for a profit

Army warns Imran supporters of action against vandalism

Smoke erupts from burning objects set ablaze by angry supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pics/AP

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday warned former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters of “severe retaliation” in the wake of attacks on its installations, asserting that it will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands while describing May 9 as a “black chapter” in the country’s history. 


Enraged over the arrest of their leader in a corruption case on Tuesday, the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief stormed the General Headquarters of the Army and set the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander on fire while attacking military vehicles and installations. “We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)—the Army’s media wing—said in a statement.



Plainclothes police officers beat up a protesting supporter in Peshawar on TuesdayPlainclothes police officers beat up a protesting supporter in Peshawar on Tuesday


On wednesday, Pakistan’s accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) eight-day remand of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir 
Trust graft case. The country’s top anti-corruption body had sought a 14-day physical remand.

PTI moves SC to challenge high court verdict

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) ruling which backed the arrest of the former prime minister in a corruption case. “An application in the SC was filed by barrister Ali Zafar and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry challenging the verdict of the IHC against Imran Khan,” the report said.

Pakistanis unite in support for Imran

Protestors gathered outside the residence of Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington on Tuesday (local time) following Imran Khan’s arrest in Islamabad. They had come from Maryland and Virginia among other cities, and waved banners and postcards in support of Khan. They were also seen in other cities including Washington, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Texas, as well as the Canadian city of Mississauga and in London.

Court gives clean chit to Shehbaz Sharif, son

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza, the National Accountability Bureau has declared the father-son duo were “innocent” in a money 
laundering case after it conducted a re-investigation, a media report said on Wednesday. The case was filed by the anti-corruption agency in 2020, which alleged that Shehbaz and his family members were involved in money laundering and illegal transfer of funds through fake accounts. A supplementary report submitted on Monday stated that Sharif, his wife Nusrat, son Hamza and other accused were found to have no involvement in the matter.

pakistan islamabad world news

