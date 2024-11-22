The warrants against Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant focus on allegations Israel has used food as a weapon in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza, a charge Israeli officials deny.

A fire caused by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s suburbs. Pic/AFP

The world’s top war-crimes court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for the leaders of Israel and Hamas, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing them of crimes against humanity.

The warrants against Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant focus on allegations Israel has used food as a weapon in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza, a charge Israeli officials deny.

The action by the International Criminal Court came as the death toll from Israel’s campaign in Gaza passed 44,000 people, according to local health authorities, who say more than half of those killed were women and children.

The decision turns Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects. Netanyahu condemned the arrest warrant against him, saying Israel “rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions” by the court.

