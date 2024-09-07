According to Vietnamese meteorological authorities, Yagi was "one of the most powerful typhoons in the region in the past decade," with wind gusts ranging from 150 to 166 km/h (93 to 103 mph).

Typhoon Yagi is expected to make landfall in Vietnam's northern regions on Saturday afternoon, prompting airport closures and evacuations. The typhoon has already killed two people and injured around 100 others in China's Hainan province.

According to Vietnamese meteorological authorities, Yagi was "one of the most powerful typhoons in the region in the past decade," with wind gusts ranging from 150 to 166 km/h (93 to 103 mph). According to Nguyen Van Huong of Vietnam's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, it is a level 14 storm, indicating a powerful typhoon, reported Associated Press.

Typhoon Yagi to impact areas around Quang Ninh province

The report further added that Typhoon Yagi is likely to impact near Quang Ninh province, which is home to the UNESCO World Heritage site Ha Long Bay and has already cancelled hundreds of cruises. Residents in flood-prone areas have been evacuated as a result of several government alerts. Four airports, including those in Hanoi and the port of Haiphong, have been shuttered. Haiphong is home to several significant factories, including VinFast, an EV manufacturer, and Pegatron, an Apple supplier.

Authorities in Hanoi clipped trees to decrease the risk of them collapsing, but high winds and rain continue to blow down trees and billboards across northern towns. Local reports reportedly state that numerous moored boats were swept out to sea, the report stated.

Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China, Philippines

Yagi made landfall in Wenchang, Hainan province, China, on Friday, with winds gusting to 245 kph (152 mph) in the centre. Chinese officials reported two fatalities and at least 92 injuries. Around 420,000 people were evacuated from Hainan prior to the typhoon's arrival, and another half a million were evacuated from Guangdong province before Yagi made its second landfall in Xuwen County on Friday night.

In Hong Kong, more than 270 individuals sought refuge in temporary shelters, and over 100 flights were cancelled. Heavy rain and high winds toppled trees, while stock market trade, financial activities, and schools were halted.

Earlier this week, Typhoon Yagi blasted across the northwestern Philippines, killing at least 16 people and leaving 17 more missing, primarily owing to landslides and flooding. More than 47,600 people were displaced, and the storm disrupted classes, work, inter-island ferry services, and domestic flights, including in the capital, Manila.