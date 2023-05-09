The sunshiny setting is a stark contrast to the seriousness of their agenda. The meeting will be held for three days starting Tuesday

A view of Labuan Bajo marina, the gateway to Komodo National Park

Listen to this article ASEAN to tackle regional crisis x 00:00

A picturesque tourist destination will host crisis-weary Southeast Asian leaders with sun-splashed tropical islands, turquoise waters brimming with corals and manta rays, seafood feasts, and a hillside savannah crawling with Komodo dragons. The sunshiny setting is a stark contrast to the seriousness of their agenda. The meeting will be held for three days starting Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever