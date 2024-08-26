Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia where millions live in mountainous areas and near floodplains

Villagers and rescue workers search for missing people. Pic/AP

Listen to this article At least 13 killed by flash floods in Indonesia x 00:00

Torrential rains caused a flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island, sweeping away residential areas and leaving 13 people dead on Sunday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deluges cut off the main road and access to the village of Rua in North Maluku province, the most hard-hit area, and buried dozens of houses and buildings under the mud. Search and rescue teams worked with locals to recover the bodies and look for those still missing.

Officials said high-intensity rain is still possible in the Ternate City area and its surroundings in the coming days. Local authorities advised residents to remain vigilant and heed instructions in case of further flooding. Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia where millions live in mountainous areas and near floodplains.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever