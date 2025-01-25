Breaking News
Police launches anti-drugs campaign in Malwani
Vasai heist: Two weeks later, cops arrest one accused, hunt for others
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker's custody extended till January 29
China's mega hydropower project threat to water security: Arunachal Pradesh CM
No party-related matter discussed in meeting with Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > At least 5 people trapped after building collapses in central Turkiye

At least 5 people trapped after building collapses in central Turkiye

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Ankara
AP , PTI |

Top

The incident occurred just three days after a fire ripped through a 12-storey hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey, killing 78 people

At least 5 people trapped after building collapses in central Turkiye

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
At least 5 people trapped after building collapses in central Turkiye
x
00:00

A search and rescue operation was underway in central Turkiye on Friday after a four-storey building collapsed, trapping at least five people inside, officials said.


The cause of the collapse in the city of Konya, some 260 kilometres south of the capital, Ankara, was not immediately known. Two people were brought out of the structure with injuries, the private DHA news agency reported.


Gov. Ibrahim Alin said five members of a family are believed to be still trapped inside the building. Emergency response teams dispatched to the scene were using sensitive listening devices to locate possible survivors, DHA reported.


The incident occurred just three days after a fire ripped through a 12-storey hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey, killing 78 people.

In 2004, a 12-story apartment building collapsed in Konya, claiming the lives of 92 people and injuring some 30 others. Structural flaws and negligence were blamed for the collapse. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ankara turkey news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK