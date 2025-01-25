The incident occurred just three days after a fire ripped through a 12-storey hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey, killing 78 people

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article At least 5 people trapped after building collapses in central Turkiye x 00:00

A search and rescue operation was underway in central Turkiye on Friday after a four-storey building collapsed, trapping at least five people inside, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the collapse in the city of Konya, some 260 kilometres south of the capital, Ankara, was not immediately known. Two people were brought out of the structure with injuries, the private DHA news agency reported.

Gov. Ibrahim Alin said five members of a family are believed to be still trapped inside the building. Emergency response teams dispatched to the scene were using sensitive listening devices to locate possible survivors, DHA reported.

The incident occurred just three days after a fire ripped through a 12-storey hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey, killing 78 people.

In 2004, a 12-story apartment building collapsed in Konya, claiming the lives of 92 people and injuring some 30 others. Structural flaws and negligence were blamed for the collapse.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever