Breaking News
Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link
Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC’s beautification project continues to take toll on trees
Mumbai: Blue Line 1 upgraded to accept NCMC cards
Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > At least five killed in Pakistan militant attacks

At least five killed in Pakistan militant attacks

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Peshawar
Agencies |

Top

The attacks come three days after terrorists killed 23 soldiers in the same region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least five killed in Pakistan militant attacks

Four days ago, a blast killed 23 security personnel in the same region. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
At least five killed in Pakistan militant attacks
x
00:00

At least five law enforcement officials were killed in militant attacks on a regional police headquarters and a checkpost in the restive northwest Pakistan on Friday that also killed four rebels, in an uptick in violence against security forces in the country.


The attacks come three days after terrorists killed 23 soldiers in the same region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.


The first attack occurred at the Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district. Three policemen were killed and three others injured in the attack. Four militants were also killed, authorities said. A terrorist blew himself up at the main entrance of the police office and residence block and the others stormed in. The attack was claimed by a new militant group, Ansarul Jihad.


In another attack, militants attacked the joint police and security forces check post in Nalla Bara tehsil in the Khyber tribal district in which two troops of the Frontier Constabulary were killed. Six people were also injured in the attack.

The TJP terror outfit has been behind some major attacks in Pakistan. The terrorists have repeatedly attacked the security and military installations in Pakistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan news peshawar world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK