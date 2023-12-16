At least five killed in Pakistan militant attacks

The attacks come three days after terrorists killed 23 soldiers in the same region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Four days ago, a blast killed 23 security personnel in the same region. Pic/AP

At least five law enforcement officials were killed in militant attacks on a regional police headquarters and a checkpost in the restive northwest Pakistan on Friday that also killed four rebels, in an uptick in violence against security forces in the country.

The first attack occurred at the Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district. Three policemen were killed and three others injured in the attack. Four militants were also killed, authorities said. A terrorist blew himself up at the main entrance of the police office and residence block and the others stormed in. The attack was claimed by a new militant group, Ansarul Jihad.

In another attack, militants attacked the joint police and security forces check post in Nalla Bara tehsil in the Khyber tribal district in which two troops of the Frontier Constabulary were killed. Six people were also injured in the attack.

The TJP terror outfit has been behind some major attacks in Pakistan. The terrorists have repeatedly attacked the security and military installations in Pakistan.

