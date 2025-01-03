‘Attacker posted IS-inspired videos online before attack’

Biden confirms probe into possible connection between New Orleans attack and Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

Emergency personnel at the scene of the mass killing at New Orleans. Pic/AFP

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (local time) that law enforcement is investigating any possible connection between the New Orleans ‘terror’ attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The vehicles used in both incidents were rented from a car rental site, ‘Turo’, prompting authorities to look for links between the two events. “We’re tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there’s any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans,” Joe Biden said.



A video grab of the Tesla Cybertruck as it exploded. Pic/AFP

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven, hours after the New Orleans attack, in which a car rammed into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 15 people. Speaking about the New Orleans attack, Biden said that the FBI is leading the investigation. He further informed that the attacker, Shamsud Din Jabbar, was an American citizen who had served in the US Army. Biden also revealed that the attacker posted videos on social media indicating he was inspired by ISIS hours before the attack.



Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the driver who killed 15 people. File Pic/AP

10 wounded in NY nightclub shooting

A group of men fired at least 30 gunshots into a crowd gathered outside a nightclub in New York’s Queens on New Year’s Day, injuring 10 people, police said. Police officers received multiple 911 calls around 11.18 pm on Wednesday for “several people” shot outside the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, Queens. Police said three to four males were walking toward the venue and opened fire at a group of people standing in line outside the event, striking multiple vehicles. Police are searching for a light coloured sedan involved in the crime.

