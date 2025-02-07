Experts have no idea why so many snakes gave birth in such a short time frame at Stein’s 3.5-acre property in suburban Horsley Park on Sydney’s western outskirts

The captured snakes. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Australia: 102 snakes found in backyard x 00:00

More than 100 venomous red-bellied black snakes were removed from a pile of mulch in David Stein’s Sydney backyard. As many as 102 pregnant and newborn snakes were found. “Just seeing that amount in one group, it gives you a bit of the shudders,” Stein said on Friday. Experts have no idea why so many snakes gave birth in such a short time frame at Stein’s 3.5-acre property in suburban Horsley Park on Sydney’s western outskirts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever