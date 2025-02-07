Breaking News
Ladki Bahin Yojana: 1.6 lakh women with family cars ineligible
Mumbai: ‘Scrapped Aarey machinery could be turned into art installation’
Maharashtra: Chatbot to replace school attendance registers
GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first Guillain-Barré Syndrome case in 2025; BMC on alert
Mumbai: Housemaid vanishes after stashing stolen cash in flush tank
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Australia 102 snakes found in backyard

Australia: 102 snakes found in backyard

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

Top

Experts have no idea why so many snakes gave birth in such a short time frame at Stein’s 3.5-acre property in suburban Horsley Park on Sydney’s western outskirts

Australia: 102 snakes found in backyard

The captured snakes. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Australia: 102 snakes found in backyard
x
00:00

More than 100 venomous red-bellied black snakes were removed from a pile of mulch in David Stein’s Sydney backyard. As many as 102 pregnant and newborn snakes were found. “Just seeing that amount in one group, it gives you a bit of the shudders,” Stein said on Friday. Experts have no idea why so many snakes gave birth in such a short time frame at Stein’s 3.5-acre property in suburban Horsley Park on Sydney’s western outskirts.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sydney australia news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK