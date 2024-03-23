“Countries need to invest in making sure that adversaries see we are serious about our security,” Shapps said

Officials from Australia, UK and US at Osborne naval shipyard

Listen to this article Australia closer to having its fleet of nuclear subs x 00:00

Australia is set to provide 4.6 billion Australian dollars ($3 billion) to British industry to support the construction of nuclear-powered submarines and ensure its new fleet arrives on time, officials said Friday.

The announcement came a day after the two countries signed a defense and security pact to better meet challenges such as China’s increased activity in the South China Sea and South Pacific. UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said the submarine program was necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Countries need to invest in making sure that adversaries see we are serious about our security,” Shapps said.

The deal will boost capacity at the Rolls-Royce factory in UK to build nuclear reactors to propel the submarines.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever