Australia: Don Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ cap sells for over Rs 2 cr at auction

Auction house Bonhams said Bradman wore the cap during India’s 1947-48 tour of Australia, his last Test series on home soil.

Bradman seen wearing a ‘baggy green’ cap

A “baggy green” Test cap worn by Australian great Don Bradman sold for US$250,000 (Rs 2,11,73,485) at auction on Tuesday as collectors vied to own a rare piece of cricketing history. The tattered garment—almost 80 years old—was sun-faded, showed signs of “insect damage” and had a torn peak. Auction house Bonhams said Bradman wore the cap during India’s 1947-48 tour of Australia, his last Test series on home soil.

Bradman’s ‘baggy green’. Pics/Bonhams

Australia’s cricketers are awarded the caps before Test debuts and they are revered by players and fans alike, often the more battered the better. A different “baggy green” worn by Bradman during his Test debut in 1928 fetched $290,000 in 2020.

