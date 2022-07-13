Australia’s major cruise ship sparks Covid-19 outbreak

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 July,2022 09:45 AM IST  |  Sydney
More than 100 passengers and staff were infected on the cruise ship, Coral Princess, which traveled from the state of Queensland and is due to dock in NSW, the national broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday

A large cruise ship, destined to arrive in Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), has been struck by a Covid-19 outbreak, leaving more than 2,000 guests on it affected. More than 100 passengers and staff were infected on the cruise ship, Coral Princess, which traveled from the state of Queensland and is due to dock in NSW, the national broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday.

The NSW health department said on Tuesday that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases on the ship are crew members. While a small number of passengers have been diagnosed with the virus on the ship, their infections were most likely acquired prior to boarding. All Covid-positive people are isolated and being cared for by the onboard medical team. The ship is currently heading to the South Coast of NSW. No crew members will disembark and all passengers disembarking will be requested to return a negative RAT result first.




